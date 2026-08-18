“Ang mga apektadong pamilya ay pansamantalang nanunuluyan sa mga evacuation center habang patuloy na tinutugunan ang kanilang mga pangunahing pangangailangan,” the DSWD NCR stated in a social media post.

(The affected families are temporarily staying in evacuation centers while their basic needs continue to be addressed.)

Through its Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD), the DSWD-NCR office reiterated its continued coordination with local government units to ensure an immediate response and provide the necessary support to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Gatchalian visits Manresa evacuation center

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian personally visited hundreds of evacuees at the Barangay Manresa Covered Court, which is currently being used as an evacuation center, at around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

During his visit, the DSWD provided hot meals and distributed Family Food Packs (FFPs) and Ready-to-Eat Foods (RTEFs) to the evacuees.

“44,000 families pero ngayon gumagalaw ang numero, in fact marami sa mga nakausap ko [ay] palikap na,” Gatchalian told reporters in a media interview.

“Sabi nila kasi bumababa na yung tubig sa lugar nila,” he added.

(There are 44,000 families affected by the Habagat in Metro Manila, but the number is changing. In fact, many of those I spoke with are already returning home.They said the water in their areas is already subsiding.)

The DSWD Secretary, meanwhile, recognized the Quezon City local government and Barangay Manresa for quickly establishing evacuation centers yesterday, Monday, following the rainfalls and floods caused by the Habagat.