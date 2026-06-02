Rockwell Land taps Carlos Ott for ATC makeover

Rockwell Land Corp. is bringing in internationally acclaimed architect Carlos Ott to lead the transformation of Alabang Town Center, signaling the developer’s long-term commitment to its biggest acquisition to date.
The Lopez-led property firm is crafting a master plan for the 17.5-hectare estate as it seeks to reposition the decades-old commercial landmark into a modern suburban lifestyle destination over the next several years.
The redevelopment follows Rockwell’s acquisition of a majority stake in Alabang Town Center for P21.5 billion in late 2025, giving the company a major foothold in southern Metro Manila’s established retail and residential corridor.
Ott, known globally for designing the Opéra Bastille in Paris and for his work on Rockwell’s Proscenium development in Makati, is working with local architect Jun Rodriguez on the project’s overall vision and design direction.
Before launching large-scale redevelopment works, Rockwell plans to focus on improving the property’s foundations, including parking facilities, traffic flow and the overall tenant mix.
The company is also refreshing the mall’s retail offerings as part of its repositioning strategy, with several international fashion brands already joining the lineup.
Rockwell sees the property as a key growth driver as demand continues to rise for integrated lifestyle developments outside traditional central business districts.
The developer said the goal is to preserve the identity that made Alabang Town Center a community landmark while enhancing its appeal for a new generation of residents, shoppers and visitors.
The redevelopment forms part of Rockwell’s broader expansion program, which also includes projects in Bacolod, Pampanga, Cebu and Mactan.