The operation stemmed from intelligence reports on the alleged illegal sale, distribution, and diversion of petroleum products.

Authorities initially arrested two Filipino men, aged 46 and 36, during an entrapment operation after they were allegedly caught selling petroleum products without the required license from the Department of Energy.

Five other Filipino men, aged 42, 42, 43, 47, and 49, and one 42-year-old Filipino woman were subsequently arrested after they were allegedly caught unloading petroleum products from tanker trucks into unauthorized storage containers.

Police said verification of delivery documents and waybills showed that the fuel shipments were intended for a different consignee and delivery location, indicating that the products had allegedly been diverted.

Seized during the operation were more than 104,000 liters of petroleum products, including about 68,000 liters of diesel, 20,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, 7,600 liters of premium gasoline, and 8,800 liters of ethanol.

Authorities also confiscated four fuel tanker trucks, an electric pump, and several delivery documents.

The suspects will face charges for violating Sections 2(a) and 3(a) of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, which prohibits the unauthorized sale, distribution, and diversion of petroleum products.

"The PNP remains firm in protecting lawful trade and ensuring that those who engage in illegal activities are held accountable. We will sustain intelligence-driven operations to dismantle illicit schemes that undermine economic security and the rule of law," Nartatez said.

"Hindi natin hahayaan na makinabang ang sinuman sa ilegal na kalakalan. Tuloy-tuloy ang ating mga operasyon upang mapanagot ang mga responsable at maprotektahan ang interes ng publiko," he added.

Nartatez said the operation supports the PNP's Focused Agenda, particularly its intelligence-driven campaign against organized criminal activities and economic offenses.