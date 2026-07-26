Tropical Storm Kiyapo and the enhanced southwest monsoon have affected more than 285,000 people across the southern Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday, leaving three people dead, one missing, and hundreds of homes damaged.

Authorities recorded three fatalities, one in Davao Region and two in Sarangani Province, with one missing individual. The causes of death in Sarangani are still being validated.