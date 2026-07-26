Tropical Storm Kiyapo and the enhanced southwest monsoon have affected more than 285,000 people across the southern Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday, leaving three people dead, one missing, and hundreds of homes damaged.
Authorities recorded three fatalities, one in Davao Region and two in Sarangani Province, with one missing individual. The causes of death in Sarangani are still being validated.
Authorities said the weather disturbance has affected 59,987 families, or 285,172 individuals, in the affected areas.
A total of 51 evacuation centers remain operational, sheltering 2,523 families or 10,405 individuals displaced by flooding and other hazards.
The NDRRMC also reported damage to 261 houses, including 91 that were destroyed and 170 that sustained partial damage.
The government has so far provided P5.52 million worth of humanitarian assistance to affected communities as relief operations continue in areas hit by the storm and enhanced southwest monsoon.