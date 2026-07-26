"The current personal income tax brackets took effect in 2018. Since then, inflation has significantly eroded purchasing power," Quimbo said.

"For a salaried worker earning between P30,000 to P80,000 a month, nominal income increases are often eaten up by higher living costs," he added.

The review comes as the Philippine Statistics Authority reported a 6.4 percent inflation rate in June, down from 7.2 percent in April.

The PSA attributed the easing inflation to slower increases in transport costs, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and household furnishings and maintenance. Transport inflation slowed after oil price pressures linked to tensions in the Middle East began to ease.

Quimbo said the planned review is not solely aimed at increasing government revenues but at ensuring the tax system remains fair, particularly for middle- and lower-income households.

"Our task in the next year and a half is to recalibrate the system as a whole, grounded in fairness, efficiency, and credibility," he said.

He added that the committee's hearings will focus on middle-income earners, whom he described as compliant taxpayers who receive neither tax exemptions nor government assistance while shouldering a disproportionate share of withholding taxes.

The House of Representatives will open its second regular session of the 20th Congress on Monday, the same day President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address.