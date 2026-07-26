Ganongan said the region's strong performance was supported by international promotions, digital marketing campaigns and participation in global tourism events.

She, however, stressed the need to diversify tourism offerings beyond traditional attractions by promoting gastronomy, wellness tourism, ecotourism, cultural heritage and community-based destinations across the Cordillera.

Ganongan also cited improvements in destination readiness, including the completion of more than 223 kilometers of tourism roads, the ongoing rehabilitation of Burnham Park, expanded public Wi-Fi access, workforce training and accreditation programs.

She added that several destinations and establishments, including Tabuk City, Baguio Country Club and Le Monet Hotel, received tourism recognition from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During the annual general assembly of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio, Ganongan also launched the DOT's "Discover More to Love" campaign, which seeks to encourage year-round domestic travel and longer visitor stays through curated local experiences.

She urged tourism stakeholders to develop multi-destination travel packages, promote regional cuisine, collaborate with local artists and adopt sustainable business practices.

Ganongan said the future of the tourism industry should be measured not only by visitor arrivals but also by environmental sustainability, cultural preservation and the economic benefits enjoyed by local communities.