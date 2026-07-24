He also ordered the prepositioning of search and rescue personnel, rubber boats, high-clearance vehicles, and other emergency response assets in flood- and landslide-prone communities.

The move follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure a timely and coordinated government response before, during, and after severe weather disturbances.

"All our police units in areas along Kiyapo's projected path are ready. They were already instructed to maintain heightened alert, preposition search and rescue assets, and work closely with local disaster management councils to ensure a swift response," Nartatez said.

As of Friday, Tropical Depression Kiyapo had intensified slightly, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph while moving west northwest toward Northern Luzon.

The weather disturbance is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm before passing near northeastern Cagayan and making landfall in or passing close to the Babuyan Islands. It is expected to bring strong winds and moderate to intense rainfall across much of Northern Luzon before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to continue bringing moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas, Negros, MIMAROPA, and the western portions of Central and Southern Philippines.

Nartatez urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant, monitor official weather bulletins, and cooperate with local authorities if preemptive evacuations are ordered.