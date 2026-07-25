Dayanghirang said the Habagat brought heavy rains that inundated Davao City, prompting the evacuation of residents from three barangays.

He added that the OCD has not recorded any missing or injured persons. However, more than 300 families were affected in Barangays Talomo Proper, Katalunan, and Intal.

Dayanghirang said a red alert was raised over the Matina River due to rising water levels, prompting the preemptive evacuation of nearby communities. The river returned to green alert status early Saturday, 25 July.

As of 11 a.m., he said national roads in the region were no longer flooded.

Earlier, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo said that as of the evening of 24 July, a total of 30 flooded areas had been reported in Regions IX (Zamboanga Peninsula), XI (Davao Region), XII (SOCCSKSARGEN), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Castillo said the flooding has affected about 27,000 families, or roughly 127,000 individuals.

"As of now, the number of affected families has reached 27,000, equivalent to around 127,000 of our fellow Filipinos," Castillo said.

He added that 1,999 individuals are staying in 55 evacuation centers, while search, rescue, and retrieval teams remain on standby.

"Through the DSWD, OCD, and other agencies, we have pre-positioned the necessary relief supplies for our affected countrymen. We also have sufficient standby funds and relief stockpiles, and we do not expect any shortages," Castillo said.

Castillo said rescue teams had conducted operations for residents stranded on rooftops and remain on standby for immediate deployment.

The OCD also reported that 115 houses were damaged across the affected regions, including 88 that were totally destroyed.

So far, the agency has not received reports of damage to infrastructure or agriculture caused by the Habagat and Typhoon Kiyapo. It added that communication lines remain operational, allowing continuous coordination between the central office, regional offices, and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices.

Following days of continuous rainfall, Castillo urged the public, particularly those living in flood- and landslide-prone areas, to remain vigilant and follow the advisories issued by local authorities.