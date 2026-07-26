The prosecution panel said the evidence established probable cause with a reasonable certainty of conviction to warrant the filing of the cyberlibel case.

Named in the resolution were Belnard E. Tube, Rosebert M. Waupan, Benny S. Bulotante, Johnny A. Buduan, Rodante P. Orbillo, Reyneboy O. Julian, Christopher T. Esquivel, George O. Villalon Jr., Romeo Rommel O. Bobares, Gil N. Navidad Jr., Anselmo Taberdo, Joely G. Cadiao, Rommel C. Galapon, Cecilio S. Larroder Jr., Bernard A. Gumban, Crisanie L. Dado, Fidel M. Corpuz and Walter M. Manalansan.

The panel, however, dismissed the separate perjury complaint against Baligod, ruling that there was no prima facie evidence establishing a reasonable certainty of conviction.

It nevertheless recommended that the 18 former Marines be charged with conspiracy to commit perjury under Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code.

The complaints stemmed from allegations contained in an unsigned affidavit linking Año to an alleged cash payoff involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other political figures.

Año denied claims that he attended a meeting with former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and Rep. Leila de Lima at a Polo Club townhouse, where he allegedly received money in a paper bag.

"To set the record straight, I have never attended any meeting with former Speaker Martin Romualdez, former Congressman Zaldy Co, and Congresswoman Leila de Lima in the Polo Club townhouse or in any other location, nor did I receive any paper bag or package from them," Año said after filing the complaints.

He also rejected allegations that he accepted cash, saying that during his tenure as Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary, his policy was "no take, no give."

The former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff likewise said he has no plans to seek elected office.

"I do not play politics. I will never run for any elected position. I work for the country," Año said.

Expressing frustration over the allegations, Año vowed to pursue those responsible.

"I was really surprised. And of course, you can say I am really mad with their malicious imputations. I will go after them. This is just the first case," he said.

He also questioned the credibility of the unsigned affidavit, saying it contained no concrete evidence to support its allegations, and urged the public to verify information before believing or sharing it.