"Easier access to doctors is essential to strengthening public health," he said.

Congress created the Seed Fund for the Development of Medical Schools in SUCs through the 2021 national budget with an initial allocation of P150 million.

The fund, which is included annually under the Commission on Higher Education's budget, received P250 million in 2022, P250 million in 2023, P275 million in 2024, P150 million in 2025, and P440 million under the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

According to Libanan, the fund helps state-run medical schools strengthen instructional capacity, acquire teaching resources, upgrade libraries and establish advanced laboratory facilities.

He noted that the number of SUCs offering medical education has grown from 25 to 30, with Eastern Samar State University, Visayas State University, University of Eastern Philippines, Benguet State University, and Cotabato State University opening the first and second-year levels of their Doctor of Medicine programs in academic year 2026-2027.

Libanan is also the principal author of a House-approved measure seeking to institutionalize the Eastern Samar State University College of Medicine in Borongan City.

He likewise authored a separate bill proposing a Local Health Record System, which aims to improve the continuity, coordination and quality of healthcare services by providing every Filipino seeking care at barangay health stations, rural health units and other primary care facilities with a secure and accessible electronic health record.