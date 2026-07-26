"We are actively monitoring the situation inside and outside the evacuation centers to ensure that the essential needs of the affected families are met without delay so everyone can be helped," Dumlao said.

Personnel from the DSWD Field Office in SOCCSKSARGEN have also been deployed to assess the conditions and immediate needs of internally displaced persons, while the agency's Caraga office sent two trucks carrying 175 family tents to the Davao Region to augment relief operations.

The DSWD shared it has more than 4.7 million family food packs prepositioned nationwide for immediate distribution to affected communities.

"Our field offices are working around the clock to facilitate the rapid deployment of these family tents and food packs to the hardest-hit provinces," Dumlao added.

The department said it continues to coordinate with local government units to sustain relief operations until affected families can safely return to their homes, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure timely assistance for communities affected by disasters.