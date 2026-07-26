Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete visited Pag-asa Island on Saturday, where he commended troops stationed in the West Philippine Sea, recognizing military personnel for their service in protecting the country's sovereign rights.
Nafarrete also met with members of the Joint Task Unit Pag-asa and presented the Meritorious Achievement Medal to Maj. Mark Garcia, officer-in-charge of the unit and operations officer of the 9th Marine Rifle Battalion, 3rd Marine Brigade; Maj. Thomas Chan, commander of the Tactical Operations Squadron Pag-asa; and Ensign Pocsoen, acting commanding officer of Naval Station Emilio Liwang.
The AFP chief lauded the troops for their commitment and discipline to their mission despite being deployed in a remote and strategically important area.
"Your mission here is more than guarding an island. Your professionalism, discipline, and quiet determination embody the very best of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," Nafarrete said.
The general also assured the personnel that the AFP will continue enhancing their operational capabilities and providing the resources needed to safely and effectively carry out their duties.
The visit underscores the military's continuing efforts to strengthen frontline defense units and recognize the contributions of personnel deployed in the country's western maritime frontier.