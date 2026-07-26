Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete visited Pag-asa Island on Saturday, where he commended troops stationed in the West Philippine Sea, recognizing military personnel for their service in protecting the country's sovereign rights.

Nafarrete also met with members of the Joint Task Unit Pag-asa and presented the Meritorious Achievement Medal to Maj. Mark Garcia, officer-in-charge of the unit and operations officer of the 9th Marine Rifle Battalion, 3rd Marine Brigade; Maj. Thomas Chan, commander of the Tactical Operations Squadron Pag-asa; and Ensign Pocsoen, acting commanding officer of Naval Station Emilio Liwang.