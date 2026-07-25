Vice Ganda has publicly apologized after a recent segment on It's Showtime drew criticism online over a joke involving Baby Dolls member Johaira Morris.

The controversy stemmed from the July 24 episode of the show's "Laro Laro Pick" segment, where Vice Ganda's character, Memerimar, splashed water on Morris and made a remark that some viewers described as offensive. The clip quickly circulated on social media, with several netizens calling it insensitive and accusing the show of promoting racist humor.

Addressing the issue during the closing moments of the July 25 episode, Vice Ganda acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers and apologized for the incident.