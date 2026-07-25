Vice Ganda has publicly apologized after a recent segment on It's Showtime drew criticism online over a joke involving Baby Dolls member Johaira Morris.
The controversy stemmed from the July 24 episode of the show's "Laro Laro Pick" segment, where Vice Ganda's character, Memerimar, splashed water on Morris and made a remark that some viewers described as offensive. The clip quickly circulated on social media, with several netizens calling it insensitive and accusing the show of promoting racist humor.
Addressing the issue during the closing moments of the July 25 episode, Vice Ganda acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers and apologized for the incident.
"Nakarating po sa aming kaalaman na may mga Madlang Pipol po na hindi nagustuhan o na-offend sa ilan sa aming mga jokes o biruan dito sa 'Showtime,' pati na rin sa mga ginagawa namin sa 'Memerimar'—that they found the jokes offensive or insensitive."
Vice Ganda stressed that upsetting viewers was never the intention of the hosts or the production team.
"Gusto lang namin ipaalam po sa inyo na the last thing we want is to displease you o hindi mapasaya ang aming Madlang Pipol. Kaya naman, ina-acknowledge po namin ang inyong sentimyento at humihingi po kami ng paumanhin sa inyo. And we will try to do better. Maraming, maraming salamat po."
The apology quickly became a trending topic on social media, with viewers expressing mixed reactions. While some continued to criticize the incident, others welcomed the comedian's apology and commitment to do better.