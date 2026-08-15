Over the past few decades, addiction and mental health were considered afflictions hanging over society’s head like Damocles’ sword, with conversations whispered in dark corners than out in the open. Modern mindsets have since opened the floodgates on such discourse, making room for greater empathy, inclusivity, and inroads to recovery and healing on all fronts.

The Sandbox Collective explores the impact of addiction and mental health on both the person and those around them in their current production, a staged reading of Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places, and Things (PPT), which is on a very limited run this weekend (August 15 to 16).

PPT marks the directorial debut of Sandbox’s artistic director, Sab Jose-Gregorio. It is also the third Macmillen work that the company has staged, after critically-praised runs of Lungs and Every Brilliant Thing. This piece aligns with, as Gregorio explained during last night’s open technical-dress rehearsal, their “focus on advocacy theater, and telling stories that shine a light on issues and discussions that impact our audience.”

In PPT, the central character, Emma, is forced to zero in on her myriad of excuses to justify her addiction to drink and drugs as she checks herself into a rehab clinic. Her time there becomes a navigation of human frailty and stubbornness, laced with hubris – told from her point-of-view, and that of the doctors and patients there. Each one broken, struggling, and ultimately castigated by a self-righteous Emma.