The Baby Tamaraws could not find their rhythm during the opening half, shooting a horrid 2-of-19 from the field.

“Just continue playing. Keep on playing. Pina-release ko lang yung pressure. Sobrang intense nila nung first half na sobrang gusto nilang tumira ng bad shot, nagmamadali. Ganun talaga ang mga bata pag first game,” said Baby Tamaraws head coach Muriel Garcia.

“Nung na-release na yung pressure, naka-adjust na yung mga bata at hindi na naka-recover yung Adamson."

FEU-D came out firing in the third canto, uncorking a blistering 21-4 run, with Marc Isip, son of FEU great Mark, knocking down the go-ahead triple with 5:58 left in the quarter.

The Baby Falcons managed just four points in the third quarter as the Baby Tamaraws took a 53-44 lead heading into the final frame.

Adamson never recovered from there, as FEU-D stretched its advantage to as many as 28 points, 82-54.

“Naka-affect talaga yung homecourt advantage. Dito kami nagpa-practice kaya mas madali shumoot sa amin dito. Malaking bagay din na napapanood sila ng mga classmates nila,” said Garcia.

Isip led five Baby Tams in double figures with 18 points on five triples. Griffin Barlan added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Bernard Alsola tallied 13 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, and six steals. Andreas Cruz and Frank Samonte chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hyram Bagatsing had a debut to remember as the Junior Archers' head coach.

“Good to be back representing the green and white for sure. Just proud of the boys but still a long way. We just want to be consistent and learn from our mistakes,” said the former Green Archer, who replaced Penny Laureaga as the head coach of DLSZ's 16-and-under squad.

Rye Villaruz was at the forefront of DLSZ's attack, tallying 24 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals.

The Purugganan twins, meanwhile, instigated the Junior Archers' huge 29-point second quarter that turned a 26-25 lead into a 55-42 cushion, with Ice and Enzo combining for 13 points during the frame.

DLSZ led by as many as 22 points in the contest.

“I just told them to not worry about the first half and they are going to make a run. We have to control what we control what we can control and respond whenever we make a run. Just play our brand of basketball,” said Bagatsing.

Enzo Purugganan added 19 points and seven rebounds, while Andrei Francisco contributed 15 points.

Ateneo, which lost Marco Yoro to a season-ending leg injury a week before the season, also saw Wilford Fresnido suffer a right ankle injury with 1:42 left in the game.

Jayden Ylen led the Blue Eagles with 18 points, while Fresnido tallied 13 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Edrada was Adamson's lone double-digit scorer with 18 points.