The Filipina beauty queen wears a softly draped nude-toned gown featuring a sculpted bodice embellished with shimmering details. The figure-hugging creation is finished with an asymmetric hip cutout and flowing fabric, allowing the elaborate crown and purple-trimmed sash to command attention.

Her long brunette hair falls in polished waves over her shoulders, while luminous makeup completes the glamorous yet fresh look. More than a traditional queenly pose, the portrait captures Llegado appearing relaxed, confident and visibly delighted with her new title.

Llegado made Philippine pageant history after winning the 17th Miss Supranational competition on July 31, 2026, in Poland.

She emerged victorious over 66 other candidates and received the crown from her predecessor, Eduarda Braum of Brazil.

Her triumph also made Llegado the second Filipina to capture the Miss Supranational crown, following Mutya Datul’s historic victory in 2013.

With her official portraits now marking the beginning of her year as queen, Llegado carries both the Miss Supranational title and another major international pageant achievement for the Philippines.