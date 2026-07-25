The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Friday afternoon that the center of Typhoon Kiyapo spotted 560 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes.

Kiyapo maintained maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

"Its trough or extension is currently affecting areas in Extreme Northern Luzon”, Villamil said, noting the country will experience rains over parts of Luzon, particularly Cagayan, Batanes, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, from Saturday afternoon to Sunday.

Meanwhile, the latest satellite imagery of PAGASA showed the continued presence of nimbostratus clouds associated with the southwest monsoon, locally known as the Habagat.

The cloud system continues to affect Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the entire Visayas, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.