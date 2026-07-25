The Department of National Defense (DND) has welcomed the European Union's (EU) announcement of a maritime security assistance package under the European Peace Facility (EPF), marking the facility's first-ever assistance to the Indo-Pacific.
The announcement followed the meeting between Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on 23 July, held on the sidelines of the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.
Teodoro said the initiative reflects the growing strategic partnership between the Philippines and the EU and underscores their shared commitment to a peaceful, stable, and rules-based maritime order founded on international law.
According to Teodoro, the non-lethal maritime surveillance and monitoring equipment, along with capacity-building programs and specialized training that the EU will provide to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), will strengthen the country's Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).
He said the assistance will enable the AFP to better monitor activities within the country's maritime zones, improve interoperability with like-minded partners, and help protect the Philippines' national security interests and sovereign rights.
Teodoro also expressed appreciation for the EU's continued support for a rules-based international order, including the principles of freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law.
He said the Philippines also welcomed the EU's reaffirmation—expressed unanimously by its 27 member states—of the legal significance of the 2016 Arbitral Award, as well as its continued support for the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes through dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for established legal processes.
Teodoro added that the DND remains committed to strengthening the country's maritime defense capabilities through strategic partnerships, capability development, and adherence to international law, in line with the Philippines' vision as an "Archipelagic Sentinel: Guardian of the Freedom of the Seas," first introduced during the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.
"As the Philippines continues to deepen defense cooperation with partners who share our commitment to peace and security, the DND remains steadfast in pursuing constructive engagement that enhances our capability to safeguard our maritime interests while contributing to regional peace, stability, and prosperity," Teodoro said.