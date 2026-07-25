The Department of National Defense (DND) has welcomed the European Union's (EU) announcement of a maritime security assistance package under the European Peace Facility (EPF), marking the facility's first-ever assistance to the Indo-Pacific.

The announcement followed the meeting between Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on 23 July, held on the sidelines of the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Teodoro said the initiative reflects the growing strategic partnership between the Philippines and the EU and underscores their shared commitment to a peaceful, stable, and rules-based maritime order founded on international law.