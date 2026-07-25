The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a Grade 3 pupil from Davao City who reportedly died after being hit on the head with a notebook during an altercation with a classmate.
"The Department of Education is deeply saddened by the passing of a Grade 3 learner from Lapulapu Elementary School in Agdao District, Davao City. We extend our deepest sympathies to the learner's family and loved ones," DepEd said in a statement.
The agency said its Regional Office XI, the Schools Division of Davao City, and the school are coordinating with authorities regarding the incident and will provide assistance to the bereaved family.
"Psychosocial support is also being extended to affected learners and school personnel," it added.
DepEd also assured the public that appropriate child protection and administrative processes are being carried out in accordance with the law while upholding due process and the rights of all children involved.
The agency urged the public to refrain from speculation and from sharing unverified information while the investigation is ongoing.
According to initial reports, the eight-year-old girl was allegedly struck on the head with a notebook by a classmate last Friday. She later complained of body pains for several days before being taken to the hospital on Tuesday, where she died a few hours later.