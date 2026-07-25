The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a Grade 3 pupil from Davao City who reportedly died after being hit on the head with a notebook during an altercation with a classmate.

"The Department of Education is deeply saddened by the passing of a Grade 3 learner from Lapulapu Elementary School in Agdao District, Davao City. We extend our deepest sympathies to the learner's family and loved ones," DepEd said in a statement.

The agency said its Regional Office XI, the Schools Division of Davao City, and the school are coordinating with authorities regarding the incident and will provide assistance to the bereaved family.