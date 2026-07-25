Bicol Saro Party-list Representative Terry Ridon said the House prosecution panel will comply with any directive from the Senate impeachment court, including if it allows the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte to present its case first during next week's trial on Wednesday.

"So if we present our evidence and then move on to the misuse of confidential funds, then we will present it on Wednesday," Ridon said during a forum on Saturday.

"But if it is the determination of the Senate impeachment court that the defense team should go first with its presentation on the Articles of Impeachment, then we will, of course, comply with it," the congressman added.