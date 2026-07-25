Australia is among the countries participating as observers in the annual meeting.

The discussions were prompted in part by the school shooting in Tacloban City earlier this month that left three students dead and 20 others injured.

"The Tacloban school shooting was perpetrated by minors, and they are CICL (Children in Conflict with the Law). Upon coordination and meetings with our neighboring countries and dialogue partners, they shared laws and best practices that we will try to consider," Nartatez told reporters during a press conference at the Marriott Hotel in Newport, Pasay City.

"If other nations are looking at the law in Australia, we can adopt or improve on it," he added.

Nartatez met with his counterparts from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

He said it was the first time school shootings had been discussed during an ASEANAPOL conference. Other crimes involving children, including online sexual exploitation and trafficking, were also taken up.

The PNP is considering recommending that Congress study legislation restricting minors' access to social media platforms.

"It was agreed that perhaps we can borrow certain legislation to address issues involving social media and other platforms accessible to our children," Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, director of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, said during the same briefing.

The Philippines, through the PNP, is hosting this year's five-day conference, which opened on 22 July. ASEANAPOL is a regional organization that brings together the national police forces of ASEAN member states to share information, strengthen capabilities, and combat transnational crime.

"It is a great honor for the Philippines to host the 44th ASEANAPOL Conference. It is held every July, and last year's host was the Royal Thai Police," Nartatez said.

Also participating are ASEANAPOL dialogue partners and observers, whose engagement over the past four decades reflects a shared commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability across Southeast Asia.

Nartatez said the PNP remains committed to working closely with its ASEAN counterparts to strengthen intelligence sharing, enhance operational cooperation, build institutional capabilities, and embrace innovation in addressing emerging security threats.

"This is very important because maintaining peace and order is a shared commitment. We need dialogue, cooperation, and partnerships to solve not only crimes in the Philippines but also transnational crimes," he said.

As host and chairman of the 44th ASEANAPOL Conference, Nartatez acknowledged that member states continue to face common challenges, including transnational crime and public safety concerns.