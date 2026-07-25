Several roads in Manila will be closed and traffic rerouting schemes will be implemented on 26 July in preparation for the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on 27 July.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, road closures will affect areas around Mendiola, Ayala Bridge, Liwasang Bonifacio, MacArthur Bridge and Quezon Bridge.

The affected roads include stretches of C.M. Recto Avenue and Legarda Street near Mendiola, Ayala Bridge and the eastbound lane of Ayala Boulevard, Magallanes Drive at Liwasang Bonifacio, as well as the southbound lanes of MacArthur Bridge, Quezon Boulevard and Lerma Street.