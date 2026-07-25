Several roads in Manila will be closed and traffic rerouting schemes will be implemented on 26 July in preparation for the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on 27 July.
According to the Manila Public Information Office, road closures will affect areas around Mendiola, Ayala Bridge, Liwasang Bonifacio, MacArthur Bridge and Quezon Bridge.
The affected roads include stretches of C.M. Recto Avenue and Legarda Street near Mendiola, Ayala Bridge and the eastbound lane of Ayala Boulevard, Magallanes Drive at Liwasang Bonifacio, as well as the southbound lanes of MacArthur Bridge, Quezon Boulevard and Lerma Street.
Traffic rerouting plans have also been put in place for motorists traveling through the affected areas.
Vehicles heading toward Mendiola from Quezon Boulevard and C.M. Recto Avenue will be diverted to Nicanor Reyes Street, while motorists from Sta. Mesa via Legarda Street will be rerouted through Figueras, Earnshaw and Sergio H. Loyola streets.
Motorists intending to use Ayala Bridge will be redirected to alternative routes via Taft Avenue, Natividad Lopez Street, A. Villegas Street, Carlos Palanca Street and P. Casal Street, depending on their point of origin.
Meanwhile, vehicles passing through Liwasang Bonifacio and the southbound lanes of MacArthur Bridge and Quezon Bridge will also be diverted to designated alternate roads, including Jones Bridge, Dasmariñas Street, Juan Luna Street, Plaza Cervantes, Fugoso Street, Tomas Mapua Street and C.M. Recto Avenue.
The Manila city government advised motorists to plan their trips ahead and use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.