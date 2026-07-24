"We will be filing cases regarding the substandard steel bars that we seized, some of which are loaded with hazardous materials that could affect public health," Matibag said.

He said the latest seizure was made in Pampanga, adding that the NBI would release a more comprehensive report once its investigation is completed.

Initial findings by the bureau indicated that the steel bars were allegedly used in the nine-story mixed-use building in Angeles City, Pampanga, that collapsed on 24 May.

Matibag said his meeting with Vida did not cover the pending sedition complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, noting that the case remains under the National Prosecution Service.

"It is pending with the prosecution, the National Prosecution Service. We did not discuss it," he said.

Thirty people were killed and eight others were injured when the nine-story building under construction in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, collapsed on 24 May 2026.