He said he assumed office with the goal of promoting law and order despite the country's polarized political environment.

Asked about the NBI's investigation involving Vice President Sara Duterte, Matibag declined to discuss specifics, citing the confidentiality of ongoing investigations. He said investigators remain focused on gathering evidence and identifying individuals who have yet to be interviewed.

Without referring to any specific case, Matibag said all public officials are bound by their constitutional oath and should be held accountable for any violations.

He added that popularity or public support should never shield anyone from investigation or possible liability.

Matibag also distinguished impeachment proceedings from criminal investigations, saying impeachment addresses constitutional grounds such as betrayal of public trust, while criminal liability is determined through a separate legal process.

Meanwhile, the NBI chief said the bureau continues to pursue cases involving alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

He disclosed that two cases involving flood control projects in Cebu were filed last week, although they have yet to be publicly announced.

Matibag said the NBI's task force on flood control anomalies remains active and continues to investigate other projects. He added that several cases now under preliminary investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman originated from NBI investigations.