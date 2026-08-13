According to Savoy, sampaguita-based livelihood initiatives help support more than 5,000 families. The hotel's efforts include planting seedlings in Pasay City and supporting plans to grow the national flower in heritage sites and public spaces.

Guests can participate through the Plant a Sampaguita Project, where donations and purchases of the hotel’s Sparky plush help fund the planting of sampaguita seedlings in public areas.

The initiative forms part of Savoy Hotel Manila’s broader sustainability and community programs under MEGreen, which focus on environmental stewardship, community development, heritage preservation and responsible tourism.

For Savoy Hotel Manila, the concept seeks to make wellness more than a break from everyday routines by connecting guests with Filipino culture, communities and a broader purpose.

Savoy Hotel Manila is a homegrown brand under Megaworld Hotels & Resorts and has served local and international guests for eight years.