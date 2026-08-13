“We would like to report also that department is in receipt of complaints for flood control projects this time involving flood control projects in Cebu particularly in Balamban, Cebu. And the cases have already been evaluated and assigned already to prosecutors. The preliminary investigation will be will follow in the next few weeks,” Fadullon said during a press briefing.

He said the DOJ hopes to complete the proceedings within the prescribed period, provided all necessary documents are complete.

Fadullon added that subpoenas have been issued as those implicated include personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 3rd District Engineering Office.

The complaints, filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cebu District Office, involve officials and employees of the district engineering office as well as private individuals over alleged irregularities in the bidding and implementation of two flood control projects in Barangay Singsing, Balamban.

The NBI Cebu District Office filed two separate criminal complaints before the DOJ on 29 July. Both involve the same 20 respondents and similar allegations arising from separate projects.

The respondents face complaints for technical malversation, malversation of public funds, violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, perjury, falsification of documents and violations of the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The DOJ stressed that the complaints remain subject to preliminary investigation and that no determination of probable cause has been made.

The respondents will be given an opportunity to submit their counter-affidavits and supporting evidence before the DOJ resolves the complaints.