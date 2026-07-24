Classes were suspended for the rest of the day after some parents opted to bring their children home instead of allowing them to return to their classrooms.

"It was a false alarm," said Nilo Eder, spokesperson for the Department of Education-Tacloban City Division.

SJNHS principal Liezel Pulga said the commotion started during a classroom activity in which students were asked to sing.

According to Pulga, a male student approached his girlfriend before performing, prompting classmates to cheer loudly and bang on their desks.

"Kinilig sila kaya nag-shout sila," Pulga said.

The loud banging and cheering were mistaken by students outside the classroom as an explosion, triggering panic across the campus.

Pulga said police officers deployed at the school since classes resumed following the 22 June mass shooting immediately responded and quickly brought the situation under control.

She assured parents that security remains tight, with police continuing to patrol the campus.

"The learners are safe at school," Pulga said.

Meanwhile, the Tacloban City Police Office identified two 14-year-old students as the source of a separate bomb threat reported at Leyte National High School on Tuesday.

Police Major Shenna Layog, commander of Police Station 2, said digital forensic examination conducted by the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 8 led authorities to the two students.

During questioning, the male and female students admitted making the threat in an attempt to force the suspension of classes.

The two minors were turned over to the Tacloban City Social Welfare and Development Office for appropriate intervention.