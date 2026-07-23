“Ang parangal na ito ay bunga ng sama-samang pagsisikap ng ating ADAC, DILG, Philippine National Police, mga opisyal ng pamahalaang lokal, at ng buong mamamayan ng Iba sa pagpapatupad ng mga programang naglalayong mapanatili ang isang ligtas, mapayapa, at drug-free na komunidad,” he said.

Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., DILG Central Luzon Region Director Atty. Araceli A. San Jose, DILG Zambales Provincial Director Melissa D. Nipal, Municipal Local Government Operations Officer Lianne Abegail Muñoz and other officials of the said agencies led the awarding ceremony.

Mayor Irenea Maniquiz-Binan, Rico, Iba Municipal Police Station chief Police Major Jhon Jefferson B. Delos Reyes, and members of the Sangguniang Bayan of Iba received the award from the DILG.

Rico said, “Maraming salamat sa lahat ng naging bahagi ng tagumpay na ito. Patuloy nating panatilihin ang isang ligtas, mapayapa, at maunlad na Bayan ng Iba.”

Passing the Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) performance audit means your local government unit met national compliance standards, achieved a high or moderate functional rating, and successfully proved effective implementation of anti-illegal drug plans.

Functional Compliance includes confirming that your local ADAC complies with existing laws like Republic Act No. 9165 by holding regular meetings, allocating proper budgets, and executing drug-clearing strategies.

Fulfilling a vital requirement for the Safety, Peace, and Order governance area needed to qualify for the prestigious Seal of Good Local Governance, while high scores (typically 80 points and above) make the locality eligible for national recognition, incentives, and showcases of best practices.