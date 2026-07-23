"Hindi ninyo kailangang hintayin ang tamang panahon para makagawa ng pagbabago. Sa bawat programang inyong inilulunsad at sa bawat kabataang inyong natutulungan, nakapag-aambag kayo sa paghubog ng mas maayos na kinabukasan," he said.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth, Go urged delegates to understand the real challenges confronting Filipinos, saying effective programs must be based on the needs of communities.

He cited the rising cost of living and encouraged youth officials to develop livelihood and skills training programs for out-of-school youth to help address poverty.

Go also called on young leaders to stand firmly against corruption, saying public funds should instead be directed to healthcare, education, housing, and other essential services.

"Ang korapsyon sa gobyerno ay direktang pagnanakaw sa pera ng taumbayan," he said.

The senator also highlighted measures he supports to strengthen local governance, digitalize government services, improve benefits for barangay health workers, and expand opportunities for student-athletes through the National Academy of Sports.

Go concluded by assuring Romblon's youth leaders of his continued support for their initiatives.