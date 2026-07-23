Applicants may submit a Barangay Certificate as proof of address. Those without one may instead present other acceptable documents, such as a recent electricity, water, internet, or other utility bill bearing their name and current residential address.

PHLPost issued the clarification to address the misconception that applicants must first possess another government-issued ID before securing a Postal ID.

"The Postal ID has always been intended to make it easier for Filipinos to establish their identity, especially those applying for their first government-issued ID," said Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III.

The Postal ID is intended to benefit first-time ID holders, students, job seekers, senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, and individuals in underserved communities.

PHLPost said the Postal ID is widely accepted in both public and private transactions, including opening bank accounts, applying for a passport, claiming parcels, sending and receiving mail, and processing various legal and financial transactions.