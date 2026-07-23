"Sa pamamagitan ng GAS-TUKLAS, nilalayon nating bawasan ang pasanin ng ating learners at teacher-coaches upang makatutok sila sa pagpapahusay at paghahatid ng karangalan sa bansa," Angara said.

Funded under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, the program provides financial assistance to eligible learners and teacher-coaches participating in competitions endorsed or acknowledged by DepEd.

The program covers learners from public and private elementary and secondary schools, participants in DepEd-recognized Alternative Learning System learning delivery modalities, and officially designated teacher-coaches who directly train participants. Priority will be given to learners and coaches from low-income households.

DepEd said GAS-TUKLAS will support participants in individual and team competitions, including academic, sports, creative, cultural, and interdisciplinary events.

Subject to government rules and fund availability, the assistance may cover registration fees, training and preparation expenses, transportation, and boarding and lodging. The amount granted will depend on competition requirements, allowable expenses, and available funding.

Applications will remain open throughout SY 2026–2027. Learners and teacher-coaches must submit their applications to school heads at least 45 working days before their scheduled competition.

Applications will be evaluated by schools, Schools Division Offices, and Regional Offices before undergoing final validation and approval by the DepEd Central Office through its Government Assistance and Subsidies Service.

DepEd said it will regularly publish and update the list of endorsed or acknowledged competitions on its official website.

Organizers of competitions not included in the list may seek evaluation from the Government Assistance and Subsidies Service for possible inclusion.

The department said the pilot implementation aims to generate data and policy recommendations that could guide the expansion of GAS-TUKLAS into a nationwide support program for learners and teacher-coaches in the coming years.