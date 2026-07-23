Around 350 competitors from all 18 regions will showcase their abilities in 30 skill areas aligned with key industries operating in the Freeport, including information technology, manufacturing, construction, services, creative arts, and logistics.

CDC President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera underscored the importance of aligning workforce skills with industry needs.

“Industries will not thrive without the right skilled people. As Clark continues to attract investments in semiconductors, logistics, manufacturing, and tourism, we must ensure that our workforce keeps pace with industry requirements. Skills development is no longer just a training program, it is an economic imperative,” she said.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director General Sec. Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez highlighted the momentum in Clark’s economic and human capital growth.

“Napakalakas ng momentum dito sa Clark, not only for economic development but also for human capital development. Dapat kasabay ng economic growth dito sa region ang skills development ng ating kabataan,” he said.

“What better way to hone their skills than through the WorldSkills Competition, where they are trained and challenged to meet world‑class standards,” he added.

CDC Vice President for Security Services Group PMGen. Lina C. Sarmiento (Ret.), who previously served as TESDA deputy director general, joined TESDA officials and representatives from government, industry, and the education sector during the activity.

Organized by TESDA, WorldSkills Philippines serves as the country’s platform for showcasing technical‑vocational excellence and identifying skilled Filipinos who may represent the nation in international competitions.

The event also adds to Clark’s calendar of major national gatherings as a meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) destination.