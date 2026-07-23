PHLPost said its commitment to inclusive employment dates back more than four decades. During his tenure as postmaster general from 1981 to 1986, the late Congressman Roilo Golez championed the hiring of hearing-impaired workers at the former Bureau of Posts.

"Our deaf employees have consistently demonstrated professionalism, discipline, and commitment to public service. They are valued members of the PHLPost family and their contributions have helped strengthen our operations over the years," Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III said.

The agency said many of its deaf employees have dedicated years of service, proving that disability is not a barrier to excellence, productivity, and teamwork.

PHLPost said it will continue to foster an inclusive workplace as it modernizes and expands its services, ensuring that every Filipino has the opportunity to contribute and succeed.