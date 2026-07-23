It aligns the country’s FDI compilation with international standards by combining bank-reported and enterprise-sourced information. The initiative also aims to address potential underreporting of FDI.

SEC Chairperson Francis Lim, BSP Deputy Governor Zeno Ronald N. Abenoja, and PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa signed the agreement at the BSP Complex in Manila.

“Data must become insight. Insight must drive better policy. Better policy must translate into greater investor confidence, more investments, more jobs, and stronger economic growth…May this partnership remind us that when institutions work as one, we make better decisions, build greater trust, and create more opportunities for every Filipino,” Lim said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, the SEC will provide the BSP and PSA with corporate records, including audited financial statements, general information sheets, and articles of partnership.

The data will be transmitted through a central repository managed by the PSA.

The SEC will also provide access to application programming interface endpoints for retrieving company-specific information covered by the agreement.

Corporate documents will be shared through the SEC Swift Corporate and Other Records Exchange Protocol (SEC SCORE Protocol), the regulator’s online platform for exchanging corporate records with government agencies.

In return, the BSP will provide the SEC with statistics, analyses, and studies generated from the consolidated FDI data.

The partnership formalizes a directive issued by Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, then Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, during a June 2025 meeting.

The directive instructed the SEC to provide company registration records to the BSP and PSA free of charge to support FDI data compilation.

Since that meeting, the SEC said it has transmitted data covering more than 16,000 registered corporations and partnerships with foreign direct investments.

It has also provided information on the country’s largest corporations for the Coordinated Direct Investment Survey, an International Monetary Fund-led initiative that tracks direct investment positions worldwide.