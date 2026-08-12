Meanwhile, 688 LGUs have established dedicated Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion (LEDIP) offices or units, covering 69 provinces, 123 cities and 496 municipalities.

The DILG said strengthening LEDIP mechanisms allows local governments to play a more active role in economic development by creating an environment conducive to investment, business expansion and employment.

“Through LEDIP, LGUs can create an environment where businesses grow, jobs are generated, and communities prosper,” the department said.

LEDIP offices coordinate and implement local investment promotion policies, programs and projects aimed at attracting businesses, increasing local revenues and improving public services.

The DILG continues to encourage LGUs to designate LEDIPOs and establish dedicated offices pursuant to Memorandum Circular 2020-167.

LEDIPOs are also encouraged to join the Philippine Association of Local Investment Officers, which provides a nationwide platform for capacity-building, peer learning and technical collaboration.

The department cited Iloilo City, where its LEDIP Office organized the city's first MSME Summit, bringing together more than 170 micro, small and medium enterprises. The city was also recognized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the Most Business-Friendly LGU in the City Level 1B category last year.

In Taytay, Rizal, the local government partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau on Project Tahi, which maps textile waste flows in the municipality's garment industry to support circular economy initiatives and policy development.

The DILG said it would continue working with local governments to strengthen LEDIP mechanisms and translate investment promotion into stronger businesses, more jobs and greater economic opportunities.