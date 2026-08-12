The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has strengthened regional air connectivity with the resumption of commercial flights at Romblon Airport.
Sunlight Air operated its inaugural Clark-Tablas flight on Tuesday, 11 August, marking the return of commercial air service to the province.
CAAP said Romblon Airport personnel coordinated with the airline, security agencies and other stakeholders to complete the necessary operational, safety and security preparations for the flight.
“CAAP will continue to work with our airline partners and stakeholders to make connectivity safer, more efficient, and more accessible to the Filipino people,” CAAP Director General retired Lt. Gen. Del Rosario said.