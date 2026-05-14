Approved foreign investments rise to P42.64 billion in Q1 2026 — PSA

In terms of industry distribution, the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector received the largest share at P10.38 billion, equivalent to 24.4 percent of the total approved foreign investments.

The manufacturing sector followed with P9.08 billion or 21.3 percent, while accommodation and food service activities received P9.07 billion or 21.28 percent.

Among all regions, Central Luzon posted the highest share of total FI pledges, receiving P33.08 billion or 77.6 percent of the total.

CALABARZON ranked second with P3 billion or 7 percent, while the National Capital Region came third with P2.13 billion or 5 percent.

Meanwhile, total approved investments from both foreign and Filipino nationals during the first quarter of 2026 reached P125.95 billion, down 30.8 percent from the P181.97 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Of the total approved investments, Filipino nationals contributed P83.31 billion, equivalent to 66.1 percent.

The approved investments are also expected to generate 21,623 jobs, representing a 31.9 percent decline from the 31,758 projected employment opportunities recorded in the first quarter of 2025.