He said the award supports Baguio's broader vision of becoming a livable, inclusive, and creative city.

Magalong described livability as the city's most challenging goal, noting that it extends far beyond providing a healthy workplace and requires improving the overall quality of life for residents.

He identified economic vitality, infrastructure, forest cover, green and open spaces, and accessible road networks as key areas that still require sustained attention.

The mayor added that progress in these sectors should be measured through clear performance indicators and development metrics to ensure long-term, sustainable growth.