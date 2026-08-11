Veterinarians found no visible physical injuries but treated Milo for mild dehydration. She was later placed under close observation after showing possible neurological symptoms that require continued monitoring.

On 11 August, Milo was placed under the temporary foster care of a local resident identified as Shayne, with the consent of her late owner’s daughter.

Before Milo was taken to the veterinary clinic, her caretakers brought her to her fur dad’s wake for a final goodbye.

The Guisad Surong landslide killed 10 people after continuous monsoon rains triggered a slope collapse that buried homes in the area.