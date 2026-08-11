The motorcycles were distributed to the Albay Police Provincial Office and Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office as part of the DILG's continuing rollout of Unified 911 response capabilities nationwide.

Remulla said the additional mobility would allow police personnel, working with local government units and other emergency responders, to reach people faster, particularly in areas where response time is critical.

He said the initiative is part of the Marcos administration's efforts to strengthen emergency response systems and provide immediate government assistance when lives and communities are at risk.

The Bicol turnover is part of a broader distribution of emergency response vehicles. Twenty more units are set to be turned over to the Makati City Police Station, while 50 will go to Police Regional Office 8.

Remulla also attended the third-quarter full council meeting of the Regional Peace and Order Council V, where national and local officials discussed measures to strengthen peace, security and public safety across the region.

PRO 5 presented its operational accomplishments and contributions to the PNP Focused Agenda and the DILG's Safer Cities initiatives, including efforts to prevent crime and strengthen community-based approaches to peace and security.

Remulla stressed the need for sustained coordination among the DILG, law enforcement agencies, local governments and communities to build safer and more resilient communities.

Unified 911 integrates police, fire, medical, search and rescue, and other emergency services under a single hotline to provide a more coordinated emergency response system nationwide.