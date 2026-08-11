“We confirm that the complaint for Grave Threats against Vice President Sara Duterte was filed today, 11 August 2026,” Martinez said.

The DOJ said the charges stem from the same matter investigated by the National Bureau of Investigation and raised in Duterte’s ongoing impeachment proceedings.

“Yes, we confirm that the Grave Threats case filed today is the same matter referred by the NBI to the DOJ. It is also the same matter raised in the impeachment proceedings,” Martinez said.

The DOJ, however, dismissed the separate complaint for inciting to sedition.

“The inciting to sedition case was dismissed,” he said.

The NBI complaint stemmed from Duterte’s remarks during an online livestream in which she allegedly said she had instructed someone to kill Marcos, the First Lady and Romualdez if she herself were killed.

Duterte has denied making an actual threat, maintaining that her remarks were taken out of context and describing the case as politically motivated.