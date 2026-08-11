The Baguio City Jail Male Dormitory (BCJMD) has opened registration for its first “Hike for a Cause,” a community outreach initiative set for 25 September at the Mt. Ulap Ecotrail in Itogon, Benguet.

BCJMD Jail Warden J/CInsp. Dexter Ngipol said the activity, themed “One Step, One Cause, One Future,” aims to promote physical wellness, environmental stewardship and community participation while supporting jail programs and persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).