Malacañang on Tuesday maintained that the People’s Ville Housing Project in Davao City is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, disputing online claims that it was initiated by Vice President Sara Duterte.

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro presented documents during a briefing showing that the project’s development permit was approved in 2023, while its certificate of registration and building permit were issued in 2024.