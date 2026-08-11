Malacañang on Tuesday maintained that the People’s Ville Housing Project in Davao City is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, disputing online claims that it was initiated by Vice President Sara Duterte.
Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro presented documents during a briefing showing that the project’s development permit was approved in 2023, while its certificate of registration and building permit were issued in 2024.
“Taong 2023 nang ma-approve ang development permit ng proyekto, noong 2024 naman ay inilabas ang Certificate of Registration nito habang ang building permit ay na-issue noong February 2024,” Castro said.
More than 2,600 condominium units have been completed, while four buildings containing another 400 units are under construction, according to the Palace.
The project in Barangay Riverside, Calinan District, is envisioned to have 7,200 units across 72 residential buildings.
Marcos visited People’s Ville on 28 July and committed to adding 42 more buildings as the administration expands its housing program nationwide.
Castro said the documents demonstrate that the project was developed during the Marcos administration and reflect government efforts to address Davao City’s housing backlog.