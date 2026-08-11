The payment relief will run from 6 August to 5 September 2026, temporarily suspending monthly amortization payments as affected families recover from flooding and other weather-related damage.

SHFC, led by President and CEO Federico Laxa, is an attached agency of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) headed by Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

The agency implements socialized housing initiatives under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino, or Expanded 4PH, Program.

The moratorium follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive for government agencies to provide assistance to families affected by recent calamities.

Aliling said the measure would help ease the financial burden on affected families and give them more time to recover.

“Sa panahon ng kalamidad, mahalagang mabawasan natin ang kanilang mga alalahanin, at ito ang ambag ng DHSUD upang kahit papaano ay makatulong tayo sa pagbangon ng mga biktima ng pagbaha,” Aliling said.

Laxa also reiterated SHFC's commitment to assisting communities during calamities.

“Sa ganitong sitwasyon, mananatiling kaagapay ng komunidad ang SHFC ng ating mga kababayan na labis na naapektuhan upang maibsan natin ang kanilang pag-aalala,” he said.

Beneficiaries in covered areas were advised to contact their respective SHFC branch offices for details on availing themselves of the moratorium.