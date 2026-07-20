Malacañang has postponed the implementation of the National Capital Region's wage hike from its originally announced date of 19 July to 25 July.
DOLE said the adjustment follows the official publication of Wage Order No. NCR-27 on 9 July, with the wage order taking effect 15 days after its publication, making 25 July the new implementation date.
The department has also updated the implementation schedule on its official website. The P85 daily wage increase will still be released in two tranches: an initial P60 increase beginning 25 July 2026, followed by an additional P25 on 20 January 2027.
Once fully implemented, the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila will reach P780 for non-agriculture workers, while workers in agriculture, small retail and service establishments, and certain manufacturing firms will receive P743 per day.