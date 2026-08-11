Eight CCG vessels were monitored near Ayungin Shoal, while one PLAN ship and seven CCG vessels were spotted around Bajo de Masinloc. One CCG vessel each was also monitored near Escoda Shoal and Pag-asa Island.

Trinidad said the AFP monitored 48 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea in July.

Beijing continues to claim most of the South China Sea despite overlapping claims by the Philippines and other neighboring countries.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal ruled that China’s sweeping maritime claims had no legal basis. Beijing has rejected the ruling.