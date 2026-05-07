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7 seafarers injured after drone attack

SHIPPING activity in the Strait of Hormuz has been affected by the war in the Middle East, with tankers avoiding the route for fear of being attacked by Iran. This has tightened global fuel supply, exacerbating inflation concerns and boosting demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset.
SHIPPING activity in the Strait of Hormuz has been affected by the war in the Middle East, with tankers avoiding the route for fear of being attacked by Iran. This has tightened global fuel supply, exacerbating inflation concerns and boosting demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset.AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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Seven Filipino seafarers were injured after their vessel was struck in a suspected drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

DMW chief Hans Leo Cacdac said four Filipino crew members suffered only minor injuries, while three others are being closely monitored in the intensive care unit.

SHIPPING activity in the Strait of Hormuz has been affected by the war in the Middle East, with tankers avoiding the route for fear of being attacked by Iran. This has tightened global fuel supply, exacerbating inflation concerns and boosting demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset.
7 Filipino seafarers injured in suspected drone attack in Strait of Hormuz

The seafarers sustained burns and inhaled gas after an explosion triggered by the attack.

“All seafarers are okay. They are alive. They survived the attack. However, they suffered injuries one way or another,” he said.

Cacdac said that, based on their records, the vessel involved was a Malta-flagged ship and that it was attacked around 5 May.

Conditions monitored

The DMW confirmed that it is coordinating assistance for the injured crew members and monitoring their condition following the incident, which reports attributed to an Iranian drone strike on a commercial vessel traversing the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, Cacdac said that over 1,400 Filipino seafarers have already safely left the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters as tensions in the Middle East persist.

He also noted that the government has eased rules on crew changes after a ceasefire was put in place, allowing replacement crews for seafarers who have completed their contracts or are suffering from fatigue or post-traumatic stress.

SHIPPING activity in the Strait of Hormuz has been affected by the war in the Middle East, with tankers avoiding the route for fear of being attacked by Iran. This has tightened global fuel supply, exacerbating inflation concerns and boosting demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset.
15 Filipino seafarers safe after Iran intercepts vessels near Strait of Hormuz
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