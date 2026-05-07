7 seafarers injured after drone attack

The seafarers sustained burns and inhaled gas after an explosion triggered by the attack.

“All seafarers are okay. They are alive. They survived the attack. However, they suffered injuries one way or another,” he said.

Cacdac said that, based on their records, the vessel involved was a Malta-flagged ship and that it was attacked around 5 May.

Conditions monitored

The DMW confirmed that it is coordinating assistance for the injured crew members and monitoring their condition following the incident, which reports attributed to an Iranian drone strike on a commercial vessel traversing the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, Cacdac said that over 1,400 Filipino seafarers have already safely left the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters as tensions in the Middle East persist.

He also noted that the government has eased rules on crew changes after a ceasefire was put in place, allowing replacement crews for seafarers who have completed their contracts or are suffering from fatigue or post-traumatic stress.