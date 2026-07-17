According to witness Ed Eliazar, a neighbor of the victims, he heard several gunshots at around 3 a.m. and went outside to investigate.

He found Lipata lying unconscious on the road with a gunshot wound to the head, while Lluz was still conscious despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Eliazar immediately sought assistance from Jesus Alboro Jr., the owner of the house rented by the victims.

Alboro rushed Lluz to Camarin Doctors Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have launched follow-up operations to identify and arrest the suspects, who fled the scene after the shooting.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the attack and are continuing their investigation.