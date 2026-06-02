Man slain during social media livestream 

According to police, the victim was streaming online when the 34-year-old suspect suddenly appeared on camera and attacked him with a bladed weapon.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and died before reaching the hospital.

The video, portions of which circulated on social media, showed the suspect lunging at the victim without warning.

Authorities said the victim and suspect were known to each other and were considered close friends.

Following the incident, the Parañaque police launched a hot pursuit operation that led to the suspect's arrest on 1 June in Barangay Singkamas, Makati City.

Police, however, are also verifying claims by the suspect's sibling that he voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

Investigators have yet to establish a clear motive behind the killing. They are reviewing the livestream footage and gathering witness statements to determine what triggered the deadly attack.

Authorities said the video recording has become a key piece of evidence in reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the victim's death.

The suspect remains under police custody and is expected to face murder charges.

Police also appealed to the public to avoid reposting graphic copies of the video online and instead cooperate with authorities by providing information that could help strengthen the case.