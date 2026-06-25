GSIS honors winners of 21st National Art Competition

The competition received 700 entries from across the country, including 622 from Luzon, 50 from the Visayas and 28 from Mindanao.

Delmar J. Torrano won first prize for Pusong Itinanghal, while John Morri U. Cariño placed second for Tyan-gol and Jose Ceriola finished third for Medic Kit.

Seven artists received honorable mention: Erlinda Reynoso Araullo, Jose Paolo B. Meneses, Jose Cruz Mariano, Elgene De Guzman Bautista, Nino Cris Odosis, Dominic B. Escobar and Wilferdo T. Canete Jr.

Meanwhile, the jurors' choice awards went to Mark Joseph L. Bello, Fernando Matus Jr. and Gretel Bularin Balajadia.

"In celebrating our 89th anniversary, we wanted to place the spotlight not on GSIS, but on the men and women who quietly keep public service moving every day," GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said.

He said the competition sought to recognize government workers who often remain in the background despite their vital contributions to society.

The panel of judges included renowned visual artist Romulo Galicano, artist and cultural advocate Imelda Cajipe Endaya and Nemesio Miranda Jr.

The winning artworks will become part of the GSIS permanent art collection and will be featured in the institution's 90th anniversary calendar.

Following the awarding ceremony, GSIS also opened the 21st National Art Competition Exhibit at the newly rehabilitated GSIS Museo ng Sining, showcasing the winning entries, finalists and selected artworks.

Separately, GSIS welcomed Atty. Ricardo R. Blancaflor as the new chairperson of its Board of Trustees, succeeding Rodney Del Rosario Jr.

Veloso said Blancaflor brings extensive experience in government service, law and public policy, which will help guide GSIS as it strengthens benefits and services for government workers and pensioners.

He also thanked Del Rosario for his leadership, describing his tenure as marked by professionalism, sound governance and steadfast commitment to the institution's mandate.